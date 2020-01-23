Bernard McNally: Shrewsbury Town players have chance to be club legends

We’re going into it with nobody expecting us to win but there’s always upsets in the FA Cup.

For us, especially the chairman, if we can get a replay at Anfield that could be even better.

The players will be buzzing, absolutely buzzing. Those who Sam chooses to sit on the bench will be disappointed but, with how football is today, people can come on and be the match-winner.

A positive result will surely be up there with one of the best in the club’s history.

We’ve had a few before but everyone knows how good Jugren Klopp’s Liverpool are at the moment.

I remember beating Ipswich, who were Uefa Cup winners, that was good for us but there is a new bunch of fans now and this tie will be impetus for more younger fans to get the Shrewsbury Town bug.

It’s going to be a momentous task but funny things happen in football. It’s all on the day.

I envisage it being a day where Liverpool control the play but sometimes you’ve just got to stick in there and break away against the run of play.

That might ruffle the feathers of Liverpool’s younger players. That’s what I’m hoping! The Reds might have an off-day and every member of our team will be in the zone.

In days gone by teams didn’t like coming to Shrewsbury and it will be similar now.The academy pitches are sensational. I’m working at Aston Villa’s now. They are like bowling greens.

It will be a tight pitch compared to what they’re used to. Let’s hope that tips the scales to us a little.

Klopp won’t want to lose and go out to a League One team and there’ll be a bit of pressure on them because Klopp will not want a replay.

If anybody nets a winner for us, or even an equaliser, then you’re heading towards legendary status. You are the toast of the town for years and years. There would be accolades forever.

It’s for players themselves too. I always wanted to play against Kevin Keegan and Newcastle came down but I was injured. I was so gutted.

If you’re scoring the winner against Liverpool it’s an absolute dream come true.

The stars and universes could align for Town striker and Evertonian Callum Lang to be the hero. He has previous in the FA Cup and would take any goal on Sunday, even a six-yard bobbler!