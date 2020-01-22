Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool: Five recent big cup ties for Salop

Shrewsbury 1 Chelsea 2 - October 28, 2014

Jordan Clark of Shrewsbury Town and Gary Cahill of Chelsea. (AMA)

Mo Salah, Didier Drogba, Petr Cech. Just some of the names to line-up for Chelsea against Shrewsbury in this League Cup tie.

At a glance, the task seemed insurmountable.

But when Andy Mangan stabbed home a scrappy corner to cancel out Drogba’s opener, the home fans were sent into pandemonium.

A late Jermaine Grandison own goal meant Chelsea were reprieved as they went on to win the tournament, as well as the Premier League.

Shrewsbury 0 Man United 3 - February 22, 2016

Advertising

Shrewsbury Town's Andy Mangan (centre) takes on Manchester United's Jesse Lingard (right) and Juan Mata (left)

Manchester United came to Shrewsbury Town during a period in which they were starting to wane.

In 2016, they would finish outside the top four for the second time in three years, having won the title in 2013, and would sack manager Louis van Gaal at the end of the season.

Advertising

But they were still Manchester United, however precarious their situation may have seemed – Shrewsbury Town were the ones truly struggling, such is the nature of English football.

Goals from Chris Smalling, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard saw United comfortably through as they went on to win the FA Cup while Shrewsbury just avoided relegation to League Two.

West Ham 1 Shrewsbury 0 - January 16, 2018

Replay after 0-0 at Montgomery Waters Meadow

West Ham United's Toni Martinez (left) and Shrewsbury Town's Mat Sadler (right)

Town were followed by their largest away support since 5,000 travelled to 5,000 Arsenal in 2011.

After 180 minutes of remaining steadfast against Premier League opposition, Reece Burke managed to breach the Shrewsbury blockade, after a long mix-up in the box, as the Town players doubled over in anguish.

Stoke City 2 Shrewsbury 3 - January 15, 2019

Replay after 1-1 draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 (AMA)

Peter Crouch had earned Stoke a replay in Shropshire, before soon-to-be Shrewsbury loanee Tyrese Campbell fired the Potters into a 2-0 lead at the bet365 Stadium.

However, James Bolton’s floated effort sparked the comeback in the final 20 minutes.

A surging Josh Laurent earned Town a penalty, which Fejiri Okenabirhie converted, before Laurent ghosted into the box unmarked to tap home the winner.

Wolves 3 Shrewsbury 2 - February 5, 2019

Replay after 2-2 draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town's James Bolton celebrates

Shrewsbury pushed Premier League Wolves all the way across both ties, earning a replay that neither Liverpool or Man United could against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men in the same competition.

After going two up in the first match, only to succumb to two late goals from Wolves, Shrewsbury were understandably hopeful.

Being 2-1 up after 40 minutes through Bolton and Laurent, there was a palpable belief in the air.

However, Matt Doherty’s second goal in the dying minutes of the first half to equalise suppressed the flame before Ivan Cavaleiro stamped out the remaining embers with the game’s winner.