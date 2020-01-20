Sam Ricketts left with selection headaches for Liverpool FA Cup tie

Town led twice on Saturday, but were unable to bring the three points back from the Fylde Coast.

But Ricketts was full of praise for the drive and resolve shown by his players. Shaun Whalley and Jason Cummings were on target for the visitors, but goals from Lewie Coyle and Josh Morris – the latter just three minutes from time – meant the points were shared.

The Shrews boss, who gave his players today off to recharge ahead of training in preparation for Jurgen Klopp’s men, made four changes for the Fleetwood clash and was impressed with what he saw.

“As a manager, you want those difficult decisions,” Ricketts said. “Unfortunately for me, I have to make those calls.

“I can’t keep everyone happy and not everyone agrees with my choice, whether it’s a player, supporter or whoever.

“I just have to try to pick a team that can go out and get the result.

“We’ll digest this game, but now we have an opportunity. Everyone dreams of playing against the best sides in the world and the players have an opportunity to do so.”

Max O’Leary, Dave Edwards, Shaun Whalley and Callum Lang all started having not been involved from the off in last week’s memorable FA Cup success over Bristol City. They came in for Joe Murphy, Sean Goss, Ryan Giles and Daniel Udoh.

New signing Sam Hart, in on loan from Blackburn to replace the recalled Ryan Giles, watched on from the bench.

The Shrews chief remarked at how the point at Joey Barton’s side highlighted the progress made by his side this season.

“I make a big reference to earlier in the season when we got beat at home 3-0 pretty comfortably,” Ricketts added.

“We come here a few months later and you see a huge difference, it’s them chasing the game and scratching for a home draw. It just shows the strides the team’s made.”

Both Ricketts and chief executive Brian Caldwell hinted there is a possibility of new signings in at Montgomery Waters Meadow ahead of the mouth-watering clash against European champions Liverpool.