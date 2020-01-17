Exclusive: Wolves set to recall Ryan Giles from loan at Shrewsbury Town

The teenager, who turns 20 later this month, has been called back by Nuno Espirito Santo’s Premier League side ahead of Shrewsbury’s League One trip to Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

A number of injuries have left Nuno short of options and the Portuguese chief has opted to recall Giles to boost his numbers.

Wolves’ left-sided defender Ruben Vinagre was seen to be struggling after Wednesday night’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester United with an apparent hamstring issue.

Boss Nuno has repeated his desire for new signings but, with no new arrivals on the horizon, is poised to end Giles’s stay at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

England Under-20 flyer Giles has made 25 appearances for Sam Ricketts’ men this season, scoring a rocket on his debut against Portsmouth on the opening day of the season.

He suffered a knee injury in October, which kept the youngster, from Telford, out of Shrewsbury’s starting reckoning for some time until a return between Christmas and new year.

Giles then put in a stunning display at Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup at the turn of the year.

It means a late re-think for Ricketts for the trip to take on a Fleetwood side who sit in 11th, three points and five places better off than Town.