New date confirmed for Shrewsbury Town's league trip to Gillingham
Shrewsbury Town's trip to Gillingham in League One has been delayed for 24 hours due to Sam Ricketts' side FA Cup exploits.
The MEMS Priestfield clash was initially due to take place on Tuesday, January 28 – just two days after Shrewsbury welcome Liverpool to Montgomery Waters Meadow in the fourth round of the Cup
But the league contest against Steve Evans' men will now be played on Wednesday, January 29 (7.45pm kick-off).
