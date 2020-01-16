Aaron Pierre: Shrewsbury Town FA Cup win sets benchmark for league

Sam Ricketts’ men must put the euphoria of welcoming Liverpool in the fourth round later this month to one side as they prepare for a trip to Joey Barton’s outfit.

Pierre, who thrashed in a sensational late winner from 30 yards to book a date with the Reds, said the standards Shrewsbury set in Tuesday’s replay against Bristol City must be maintained.

“It sets the mark, it sets the expectations of ourselves,” said Pierre. “The next game is Fleetwood at the weekend.

“So what we did on Tuesday we need to take into the weekend. We need to make sure we maintain that standard and progress from there.

“As much as it was an exciting moment, we have to concentrate on Saturday’s game and prepare ourselves for that.”

Pierre added: “It was a great moment for us, especially in a cup game, a great experience.

“We were the underdogs against a good team, especially technically, and we made it through. And here we go Liverpool.

“In cup games anything can happen – it’s 90 minutes.

“It’s a game that we can enjoy and work very hard and see what happens there.

The centre-back, who went close with a rocket strike in the first half, added: “I try to do something different every game, try to improve every game and do my part for the team.”

Boss Ricketts, who is looking for a first league win in five games, explained how the special FA Cup success can boost his side in the games ahead.

“It’s another step for our group to add belief, I want to unite everyone and say ‘come on – we’re a good side’,” he said.

“We’ve had some great results at home, we’re still a little indifferent but we’re only going to improve.

“If we can get everyone going together – the supporters were superb backing the players all game – and that’s what can happen. I know the supporters need something back but generally the players give that.

“If they get behind everyone you can see what happens.”

Ricketts added on the significant financial rewards: “We run the club correctly, we’re self-sustained so don’t put it jeopardy.

“That means we’re not at the top of everyone’s list when we try to recruit players.

“This injection of money can help maybe open doors we couldn’t before but that’s because we run the club, in my eyes, correctly.”