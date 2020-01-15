"Things like that always seem to happen to us" Bristol City boss Lee Johnson after former trialist Aaron Pierre scores dramatic late FA Cup screamer for Shrewsbury Town

The giant Town stopper, once a Robins trialist, etched his name into the Salop history books with a stunning 89th-minute winner against the Robins in last night's third round replay to book a televised slot with Liverpool in round four.

During the aftermath of Shrewsbury's dramatic success a historic tweet emerged from two-and-a-half years ago posted by Bristol City's official social media account.

The tweet, posted by the Championship club on July 11, 2017, read: 'Lee Johnson confirms Aaron Pierre's trial hasn't been taken any further. "He's a great lad and one we'll keep an eye on."'

But the Robins backline failed to keep an eye on Pierre at Montgomery Waters Meadow on a historic evening and boss Johnson, who turned down the chance to sign the Grenada skipper when he moved from Wycombe to Northampton, was left kicking himself after his former target smashed in a memorable 25-yard winner.

He said after the late defeat: "He was on trial with us, yeah. Things like that always seem to happen to us, stuff like that.

"But listen it was a great strike and he had a good game – it was a strong physical dominant performance from him."

Sam Ricketts' Shrewsbury were good value for the victory over the two ties and set up a fourth round visit of Jurgen Klopp's world champions that will be screened live on the BBC for an extra £150,000 in broadcast fees.

Pierre was one of Ricketts' main signings for Shrewsbury last summer as the boss went about shoring up his Town defence.

The defender, who signed a three-year deal, has been one of Town's players of the season so far and was rumoured to have interested League One giants Portsmouth but those linked were said to be baseless.