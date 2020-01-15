Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Bristol City – Lewis Cox's FA Cup player ratings

Aaron Pierre's stunning 89th-minute winner sparked chaotic scenes at Montgomery Waters Meadow as Sam Ricketts' men saw off Championship side Bristol City in the third round replay to set up the visit of Liverpool later this month.

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates superb Salop performances from one to 11 – including substitutes – and dishes out his first 10/10 rating to a deserving recipient.

Joe Murphy - Made one fine save in the early stages to keep out Josh Brownhill's piledriver but, that aside, he wasn't overly worked, which says a lot about Town's discipline. Was a huge commanding presence and claimed crosses and high balls superbly late on. 7

Ro-Shaun Williams - His best game in a Shrewsbury shirt approaching almost exactly a year at the club. A mighty presence on the right side of the back three. Took care of the basics but stepped up to block countless shots. Immense. 9

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Yet another sensational performance from the former Wolves man. It was apparent early on that Ebanks-Landell was set to have a big evening, he started the game on the front foot, winning everything. A constant presence in the right place at the right time to clear everything. 9

Aaron Pierre - What more can you say? A truly colossal performance from a defender who has etched himself into club history. Pierre, outstanding in defence, almost whistled one in from outside the box during the first half. Blocked and cleared everything before his telling moment with 60 seconds left on the clock. What a strike. What a moment. What a player. 10

Donald Love - A good performance from the right wing-back, back in the side having missed out in League One on Saturday. Love looked refreshed and switched on as he played his part in a super defensive performance. Cleared the ball and used it well at times too. 8

Ollie Norburn - A tireless captain's performance from Town's No.8 who simply did not let his Bristol City counterparts settle into the game. On the front foot from the get go, snapping into challenges and winning the ball back. Went close to scoring in the first half too. 8

Sean Goss - The composed display you would expect from Goss amid the chaos going on around him. Given space to show his fine execution of the long ball in the first half to get Town attacking. Worked hard tracking back for his side too. 8

Scott Golbourne - Had his work cut out against Bristol City's threats on the wing, where particularly Niclas Eliasson fancied himself down the Robins' right. Golbourne stuck to his task and did well but City get some joy down his left side. 7

Josh Laurent - Really caught the eye as Town's most effective player outside of the three centre-halves. Carried such a threat on the right side of Shrewsbury's front three, powering through the Robins defence with his drive and deft touch. Laurent will have impressed onlookers watching on. 9

Daniel Udoh - What an experience for the former AFC Telford United striker who gave as good as he got from an experienced experienced City backline including Wales international Ashley Williams. It took him a little while to get into it but from then on Udoh was a great outlet. His powerful first-half strike drew a fine save from Daniel Bentley. 8

Ryan Giles - Unsurprisingly, Giles was not quite able to replicate his spectacular display from Ashton Gate but he still put in an eye-catching performance to frighten the life out of the right side of the visitors' defence. Some good runs but crosses were short at times. 8

Substitutes:

Callum Lang (Udoh, 69) - Another very impressive cameo from the Wigan loanee. He put himself about and held it up well. One header from Shaun Whalley's cross at Bentley. Exciting prospect. 7

Shaun Whalley (Giles, 69) - The other part of a genius double substitution from Ricketts. Boyhood Liverpool fan Whalley used the ball well and scared City late on. 7

Jason Cummings (Goss, 88) - He didn't have long on the pitch but within a minute of entering stage right he teed up Pierre some 25 yards out for a crucial assist. 7

Subs not used: Gregory, Beckles, Walker, Edwards.