Darren Moore distances Doncaster Rovers from swoop for Shrewsbury Town's Fejiri Okenabirhie

It is understood that Town are listening to offers for the 23-year-old striker, who is out of contract in the summer, this month.

And Doncaster are thought to be keen on Okenabirhie's services to bolster their frontline, but Moore put the link down to 'speculation' and said is nothing in it from Rovers' point of view.

"We’ve been linked,” Moore said. “Whether people are putting two and two together with it, I’m not sure.

“There’s been nothing from this side in terms of it.

“I can’t speak about someone else’s player really.

“All I’ll say is that we’ll just keep our targets out there and just keep working.

“I’ve heard little things but there’s nothing to report on that.

“Speculation is there and I can’t stop that.

“All I can say is no, there’s nothing like that at this moment in time.”

Okenabirhie has not been involved in a Shrewsbury matchday squad for three games, with Sam Ricketts putting last season's top scorer's absence down to selection.

Moore's Rovers have won three games on the spin in League One, including a 2-0 victory over Town last week.

Meanwhile, Doncaster's under-23s secured a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury's academy side at Lilleshall yesterday.

Max Watters' first-half goal for the visitors was the difference against their youthful Salop hosts.