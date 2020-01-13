Confidence from the fans will help Shrewsbury Town in attack, says the boss

Town have struggled with a lack of goals this season and were unable to stretch Lincoln City goalkeeper Josh Vickers after the Imps’ early second-half penalty had cancelled out Ollie Norburn’s spot-kick.

The Shrewsbury boss believes his side, second-lowest scorers in the league, are at their best as an attacking unit when ‘their tails are up’ and confidence is high.

Supporters grew frustrated at times on Saturday with Town unable to lay siege on the visitors’ goal but Ricketts admitted he couldn’t ask any more from his players.

“We talk about how we’re trying to score, that we need to shoot and hit the target, but we are a young group who are affected confidence-wise,” Ricketts, whose side are 15th in League One, said.

“When you see their tails are up after scoring, the way we play for the next 10 or 15 minutes with the supporters behind them is all part of that.

“They need that confidence and reassurance to allow it.

He continued: “It comes two ways. If supporters get behind the players then they’ll really push on.