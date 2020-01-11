Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Lincoln City – Lewis Cox's player ratings

The visiting Imps had the better of the second half and went closest to winning the three League One points against Sam Ricketts' hosts.

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the Shrewsbury performances.

Max O'Leary - A man of the match display for the goalkeeper who showcased his brilliant repertoire of saves. One fine low first-half stop from Tyler Walker might have been the best. But there were more after the break including one touched on to the woodwork. 8

Ro-Shaun Williams - Found himself in an advanced positions down Shrewsbury’s right from the right centre-back role more often than we’ve been accustomed to seeing. He looked calmer and more composed than the display at Doncaster. Sent a good header narrowly wide. 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - After a very uncharacteristically shaky performance at Doncaster he looked back to his normal self. Played his part for Shrewsbury going forward in winning the penalty and made some crucial interceptions as Lincoln pushed for the winning goal. 7

Aaron Pierre - Had a decent start but his afternoon was ended after just 20 minutes as he came off with an illness where he was struggling to catch his breath. Ricketts says Pierre will be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup replay but his absence would be a mighty blow. n/a

Ryan Sears - A surprising but welcome selection as the Newtown youngster was handed his first start back after eight months out with an ACL injury. He barely put a foot wrong in a steady and strong performance at right wing-back. His lofted ball into the box led to Town’s penalty. 7

Ollie Norburn - Does not hide from wanting the ball or taking responsibility and showed his good range of long passing as well as a coolly-taken penalty. Had a couple of efforts from distance blocked when he might have worked the keeper and was booked for a late rash challenge. 6

Advertising

Josh Laurent - Let fly with a wayward shot from distance in the first half and showed a couple of neat touches but did not stamp his authority on the game how Town needed it. One or two decent runs but lacked the drive where he’s at his best. Late bicycle kick a rare Town shot on target. 5

Dave Edwards - Seemed to be occupying an offensive midfield role and really put in work early on to close down the Imps backline and try to set the tone for his side. Played a couple of decent passes to get Town on the move but couldn’t make the difference in the final third. 5

Scott Golbourne - Always a steady and assured touch. Very calm and controlled on possession and that does get Town into some good positions down the left but his crossing was off-colour against the Imps. Less action down Golbourne’s flank without the speed of Ryan Giles ahead of him. 6

Shaun Whalley - Back in the team having missed out on a start at Doncaster but will have been frustrated by his display against City in a front two role alongside Callum Lang, where little came off for Whalley. Might have won a first-half penalty but went down a little easy. Town need more. 5

Advertising

Callum Lang - The real positive of the home 1-1 draw was a first start in more than three months for Lang. Back from his broken metatarsal he was his usual busy self and showed a mature strength against Lincoln defenders as well as quick feet and fine control. Will play a big role. 7

Substitutes:

Omar Beckles (Pierre, 20) - Raised arms on Jorge Grant gave referee Andy Haines a penalty decision to make. 5

Daniel Udoh (Lang, 66) - Town got his usual hard work rate but little attacking joy late on. 5

Jason Cummings (Edwards, 76) - No time to put his stamp on proceedings. n/a

Subs not used: Murphy, Love, Giles, Walker.