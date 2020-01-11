Sam Ricketts says Shrewsbury can't expect to 'walk over any team' after Lincoln draw

Ollie Norburn's spot-kick put Shrewsbury ahead before the break but a penalty just after half-time from Tyler Walker restored parity.

The visiting Imps, one place below their hosts in League One, where the better side in the second half and forced more chances, with Max O'Leary the busy goalkeeper and awarded man of the match.

Ricketts' side only managed two efforts on target - the penalty and Josh Laurent's late bicycle kick.

The Town boss said: "I asked the players before the game to play with their heart and give everything they've got and I said after the game I really couldn't have asked any more.

"They really gave everything they had for the performance in real difficult windy conditions.

"The pitch didn't allow for real slick passing of the ball so that made it hard. I thought the players' attitude was excellent.

"After going 1-0 it's disappointing to give a penalty away like we did to allow them to get back in the game.

"I thought we gave every ounce of energy we could but unfortunately we couldn't get the three points.

Advertising

"The lads gave everything they've got, There's no shortage of effort."

Town had cases for two more first-half penalties on top of the one given by referee Andy Haines on Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

Shaun Whalley dropped under pressure from the Imps defence before a handball from Laurent's cross.

But Omar Beckles was caught out just after the break as a spot-kick was given against Salop for a clear push on Jorge Grant, leaving Walker to punish Town.

Advertising

Ricketts added: "We got one and should have at least had another one. With handball I don't mind if it's really close to the defender, I understand that one.

"But the one on Shaun Whalley I don't understand. The referee had given one penalty - that's not a reason to not give a second one.

"Far from being free-flowing today but we tried to isolate our strikers Shaun and Callum down the side of their centre-backs.

"For that to arise, us to take advantage and not get given a penalty is really disappointing.

"Ours is a penalty. I'd need to see theirs again. I think I can have no complaints I'm just really disappointed with it one minute 30 or 40 into the second half.

"The longer the first half went on the better we played. With confidence we pinned them in and unfortunately couldn't get it (the goal).

"We had the worst possible start to the second half conceding in two minutes."

Shrewsbury lost Aaron Pierre to illness after just 20 minutes.

Ricketts' side have now gone five games without a win and five without keeping a clean sheet, leaving them 15th in League One ahead of Tuesday's FA Cup third round replay against Bristol City with Liverpool awaiting in round four.

The boss continued: "We just struggled to break a team down. If you look at what they broke into there was a back four deep in their box and four midfielders in front of them filling a lot of space.

"It's really hard to create the space around the centre-backs which we were trying to do. The ball didn't quite fall to anyone in the box.

"It wasn't through a lack of effort or desire or anything else, the ball didn't quite fall for us.

Asked if he was concerned, Ricketts said: "No, I think people are getting a little bit carried away.

"We have no divine right to win these games. Lincoln are a good side with big, big resources.

"We want to win every game but we have no divine right to expect to walk over any team.

"We have to work hard for all our points and we did that and made Lincoln work hard for theirs."