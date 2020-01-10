Shrewsbury v Lincoln preview: Time to take our top six chance – Ryan Giles

Town head back to Montgomery Waters Meadow tomorrow after three away games on the spin, writes Lewis Cox.

Lincoln City – in 16th, just one position and two points below Sam Ricketts’ men – come to Shropshire looking to ensure Town go five without a win in all competitions.

Shrewsbury are mindful they are in desperate need of a response to Tuesday night’s poor display in Doncaster, where they were turned over 2-0.

Giles has started the last three games on his return to the side and has shifted forward into a left-wing role from the more defensive left-wing-back position he was playing earlier in the season.

Despite an inconsistent run of results and finding themselves in the bottom half, Ricketts’ men are just four points from a play-off position in the incredibly tight League One standings.

Wolves loanee Giles, 20 this month, insists the club have put themselves in a good position – with the squad available – to take advantage and fulfil their potential this season.

“I definitely think we can achieve what we want to this season,” Giles said. “There’s a great bunch of lads in there. You can see there’s a talent in the group.

“I’m going off the Bristol (City) game, the way we played against a good Championship side speaks volumes. It’s definitely about how we apply ourselves as a team.

“If we stick together and try to get these bad performances – referring to Tuesday – out the way then we’ve put ourselves in good stead.

“If you look at the league table it’s so close. We’re four points off the play-offs. The opportunity is there.

“We’ve got to look at ourselves, take a look in the mirror and say ‘come on boys why are we letting this slip?’ because we’re more than capable.

“We’ve put ourselves in this position already. It’s down to us as a team.

“Tomorrow will be a good test because ultimately we need a reaction.”

Town played out their game in hand over a lot of League One rivals at Doncaster, but left empty-handed after one of the season’s more limp displays.

A victory could have left them just a point outside the top six, but Town know the improving Imps, who yesterday added to their squad with a handful of signings, can leapfrog them with an away win.

“Tuesday simply wasn’t good enough. A reaction is needed. We’ve got to go again,” Giles continued. “We’ve got to apply ourselves. There’s no excuses. We were out of character on Tuesday. We’ve got stick together and prove to everyone Tuesday was an off night and we can come back and do well.”

Giles has made 24 appearances for Town on loan from Molineux this term.

He won big praise for a thrilling performance at Championship Bristol City last weekend where he was a constant thorn in the Robins’ side.

Former AFC Telford loanee Giles, who went to Telford Priory School, added: “It’s gone well. I’ve had a good run of games here and I’ve enjoyed it.

“I’ve learned an awful lot as a player on and off the pitch. From that perspective, I can’t complain. I will keep going and working hard.

“It’s completely different (for me) in terms of the style of football, playing in front of fans, having to impress because your position is on the line every week.

“It’s been a great experience and it’s made me a better player and person.”

Michael Appleton’s Lincoln picked up fine home wins over Ipswich and Peterborough either side of the turn of the year before losing at Sunderland.

They have lost more away games than any other League One side (10).