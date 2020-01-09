Shrewsbury Town or Bristol City set for £150,000 windfall as Liverpool FA Cup tie selected for live BBC coverage

The fourth round tie between either Town or Bristol City against the Premier League leaders has been set for 5pm on Sunday, January 26 and will be broadcast live on BBC One. The FA live broadcast fee for the coverage is £150,000 per club.

Sam Ricketts' men have a third round replay with the Championship Robins to negotiate before thinking about welcoming Jurgen Klopp's Reds to Montgomery Waters Meadow. Third round prize money is £135,000.

Should Town knock out City in next Tuesday's replay then the Liverpool clash will mean Shrewsbury's visit of Bolton in League One, scheduled for Saturday, January 25, will be postponed.

Town were last in action on free-to-view television against David Moyes' West Ham in the third round of the FA Cup in the 2017/18 season.

Shrews' league visit of Tranmere, which was set for last Saturday but postponed due to both clubs' FA Cup action, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 25 (7.45pm)