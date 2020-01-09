Sam Ricketts calls for Shrewsbury Town transfer calm

Town have moved four players out of Montgomery Waters Meadow since the turn of the year but are yet to bring in any reinforcements.

The Shrews boss, who will be looking for a response from his side in Saturday's home visit of Lincoln after the drab midweek defeat at Doncaster, has warned it will be a quiet month on the transfer front.

But Town will be active at some point, with Ricketts thought to be keen on at least one attacking reinforcements, while – given all four players to depart are midfielders – another midfield option through the doors is likely.

Ricketts said: "For someone to come in now it needs to be someone we really want and who is going to improve us drastically.

"I don't want to bring in players who are on the peripheral. What we're after is quite unique and takes a bit of time."

Asked to expand on his plans for incomings this month, Ricketts said: "It's a bit of everything really. We've recruited really well and the group are an excellent group off the field and on it this year.

"When you recruit now you have to be careful that who comes in has to improve things. That narrows the market down straight away with who we can recruit with who can improve us.

"It's a tough ask. There are not many players out there who can do that and if there are players that can then we are fighting with a lot of clubs who are trying to improve."

Town have two loan slots left to fill after Luke McCormick and Louis Thompson returned to parent clubs. Ousmane Fane and Anthony Grant have also left.

"We're probably unique really (this window), or unique since I've been in anyway, to need two or three players to come in and make an impact in different areas," Ricketts added.

"It all depends on who we can get. I think there's a little bit we can improve on to task us forward to the next step."

It is believed there will be at least one other departure from Town this window.