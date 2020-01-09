Lenell John-Lewis likely to exit Shrewsbury Town with Scunthorpe United keen to make a move

The striker, 30, has returned to fitness after the ACL injury that kept him out for around 10 months.

Sam Ricketts' Shrewsbury handed John-Lewis a new six month deal in the summer to help the former Grimsby frontman see through his rehabilitation.

But John-Lewis' two-and-a-half year spell is set to come to an end with the striker allowed to go and seek first-team opportunities.

Former Town boss Hurst is a big admirer of John-Lewis. who was a pivotal park of the Shrewsbury squad that reached the play-off final two seasons ago and it is believed he would happily bring the striker to Scunthorpe.

John-Lewis has endured a nightmare time with injuries over the last few years but worked hard to build up his fitness on the way back from his latest setback.

He has made 77 appearances in total for Shrewsbury, scoring five goals. Just five of his 53 league appearances were starts.

Ricketts said: "Lenny, as you would expect, has had interest from other clubs.

"I think he's just digesting that at the minute and seeing what will happen over the next week or so."

Shrewsbury are not interested in bringing AFC Fylde's transfer-listed hitman Danny Rowe to Montgomery Waters Meadow, but still looking to bolster their firepower this month.