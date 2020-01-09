Bernard McNally column: Goals would make it so simple for Sam Rickett's Shrewsbury Town

If you score goals and convert your chances, then odds are you will be challenging at the right end of the table.

The lack of goals from Shrewsbury Town is a disappointment at the moment and is something that will worry the manager Sam Ricketts.

After the Christmas period, Town are the second lowest scorers in League One, with less than a goal a game.

They have slipped to 15th and you have to look at those statistics as a factor – you just have to score goals to be up there.

Sam will be feeling the pressure, but it is up to the players to stand up and bring the goals too.

Some of them need to start performing and living up to their expectations.

Individuals need to stand up and say ‘I’m going to be the one to score the goals. I’m going to be the hero’.

Callum Lang is coming back from a bad injury and Jason Cummings needs to live up to his expectations.

But it does not matter who steps up, Shrewsbury need someone to take on that goalscoring mantle.

I’ve said before and I will say it again, Shaun Whalley needs to be starting games.

I’m a big fan of his and I just think he offers so much to the team.

He can score goals and he gives others a platform to get goals.

But, as I said, all of the pressure is on the manager.

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town and Ben Sheaf of Doncaster Rovers (AMA)

As Sam will know, you live or die by your team and shape you select.

I just hope they start scoring goals sooner rather than later.

They did not hit the net at Doncaster on Tuesday and that 2-0 defeat was a disappointing night for everyone.

I did not get to go to the game, but from what I have watched, read and heard, it was a frustrating night.

In football, it seems you get what you deserve.

Sometimes it could just be a case of after the Lord Mayor’s show because of that Bristol City performance.

They went toe-to-toe with the Championship side at Ashton Gate and now have that mouth-watering tie with Premier League leaders Liverpool as a carrot if they can win the replay next week.

The players might not speak about it, but a tie like that will be in the back of their minds – you cannot help but think of what might be.

But I know Sam will be trying to get the focus on Saturday and pay attention to the league, because you can slide pretty quickly in this division.

After that festive period, we are 15th now and looking over our shoulders.

This game against Lincoln is an important one because they are a place below us in the table.

The players just need to show they are giving 100 per cent and keep moving forward.

The focus needs to be Saturday and an improvement from Tuesday’s performance.

Then we can turn our attention to that FA Cup replay, and what could be...