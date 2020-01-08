Doncaster 2-0 Shrewsbury Town – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Few, if any, players could come away from the Keepmoat Stadium with their heads held high after Rovers won the game barely out of third gear.

Lewis Cox rates the Shrewsbury performances on a night to forget for Sam Ricketts' men.

Max O'Leary - Sold down the river by his defence for the first goal when the ball should've been his to claim. Were other occasions when he was hesitant and then caught coming for crosses, Distribution lacked. 5

Ro-Shaun Williams - Looked really up against it, although he wasn't alone. Seemed to be a gaping chasm between the former Manchester United youngster and Ethan Ebanks-Landell. Williams was unconvincing on the ball and sloppy defensively. 4

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - He hasn't made many high-profile errors this season but this was one of them, and a big one. His wayward header for Niall Ennis' early opener but Salop on the back foot and they barely recovered. They aside he was wobbly and looked oddly nervy. 4

Aaron Pierre - By some way the more assured of Town's backline on a very forgettable evening. Even then Pierre was below the levels he has set himself for distribution and defending generally, although one superb second-half block kept the score, for the moment, at 1-0. Came the closest to scoring for Town in minute five. 6

Donald Love - Ineffective performance from the Scotland youth international whose lack of effect on proceedings could be down to not having a rest this season. His spark seems to have fizzed out and the early-season vigour waned. Needs to have more conviction on the front foot. 5

Ollie Norburn - One of his poorest displays in a while as Town suffered in the middle of the park, losing the battle to Ben Whiteman and Ben Sheaf. Norburn was frustrated with himself for poor use of the ball and seem to find himself chasing shadows. 4

Sean Goss - Hooked by Sam Ricketts at half-time after a half of football where he seemed to be off the pace and could not impact the game at all after being closed down so sharply by the Rovers midfield. Did not feel his type of game which is a concern. 4

Scott Golbourne - Looked Shrewsbury's sharpest player. Was useful on the ball and put a couple of good forward runs together down the left. It was a little surprise when he came off on the hour for Dave Edwards as Ricketts threw another forward body on. 6

Josh Laurent - Started on the right of Town's front three and felt lost. Seems to struggle in that role where Shrewsbury do not get the best of his qualities. He was another who had very little come off on a night of real frustration. 4

Daniel Udoh - Yet another start for the former Telford man but precious little joy on this occasion. He felt isolated and was unable to hold the ball up and bring others into play effectively barring one decent first-half pass for Ryan Giles. One brief second-half opening saw a touch go astray. Tough ask. 4

Ryan Giles - Following on from a fine display at Bristol City he showed brief glimpses of the same but nowhere near as effective. Had a couple of runs inside the first 20 minutes when Town played their best stuff but no real change from Rovers defence. His corner led to Pierre chance. 5

Subs:

Shaun Whalley (Goss, 45) - Showed endeavour to try to change things for his side but just wasn't happening. The wayward shot that went out for a throw summed it up. 5

Dave Edwards (Golbourne, 60) - Brought on to play the left forward role but Town barely had anything going forward by this point. 5

Jason Cummings (Love, 73) - Could not impact the game. Rovers bagged a second shortly after his introduction. 5

Subs not used: Murphy, Beckles, Walker, Lang.