Doncaster Rovers v Shrewsbury Town preview: Big defender Aaron Pierre won’t stop striving for more

The Grenada skipper turns 27 next month, but hopes his prime is a couple of years away as he continues to develop at Town, where he is playing consistently at the highest level of his career so far.

Pierre had been on Shrewsbury’s radar for some time and arrived in the summer from Northampton Town – where he was player of the season – with a reputation of being one of the most capable stoppers in the lower leagues.

And that reputation has only increased with Sam Ricketts’ side, where Pierre has been a regular in the back three and impressed with numerous complete defensive performances.

Pierre will take his position on the left of Town’s back three at Doncaster tonight on a big night for Ricketts’ side, who can take advantage of playing their game in hand and climb three places to 11th – and one point off the play-offs – with a win.

“I’m definitely playing a lot better right about now, playing in a higher league,” said London-born former Fulham youngster Pierre. “I only had a short spell in this league beforehand and so far so good.

“I don’t know if it’s my prime just yet. I want to say another year or two, but we’ll see. I’m really enjoying myself.

“I’m playing at a higher level and competing against better quality more consistently.

“There’s no easy games, things (goals or chances) can come out of nothing, it’s quite weird and as you see in the table you can win or lose two games on the bounce and from being in the play-offs could be 15th or 16th.”

Pierre shone again at Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup last weekend, adding weight to the theory he could yet kick on further up the pyramid.

The defender, who penned a lengthy three-year deal when joining Town last summer, added: “It’s always good to be in the situation (to play higher opposition), but it’s just progression, which is my game plan, and how we’re progressing as a team. I’m just doing my part.

“I think I’m just growing and hopefully excelling in these next few months until next season and we’ll see where I am then.

“It’s always good for people to compliment you, but it’s my job and I just have to make sure I keep improving and keep doing better for the club and myself.”

Pierre has high standards of himself. At times the defender can be seen giving himself a ticking off on the pitch if things are not going his way.

Town have, uncharacteristically, not kept a clean sheet in three games and that is a run Pierre does not want to extend this evening. He smiled: “It hurts me. It annoys me a lot. It’s something I and all four of us (defenders) pride ourselves on.

“First and foremost it’s our main job. Sometimes my parents have to tell me to relax, it can get like that sometimes.

“You don’t do things intentionally wrong but sometimes I think things are sloppy and it’s like ‘come on, you’re better than that’. It’s just like a self-check on the pitch to get back to normal.”

Boss Ricketts worked hard to reinforce Town’s defence last summer and made Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Pierre top targets.

And the Welshman has been impressed. He said: “The best thing about Pierre is his desire to improve. You can see improvement in his game from now and the start of the season and that comes from him. That’s a big one, a drive to improve and he’s improved immensely in an awful lot of aspects.”

After a good start to the season Doncaster, managed by former West Brom centre-half Darren Moore, have won just twice of the last nine, losing five.

They have slipped down the League One pecking order having spent the first few months inside the top half. Tonight’s clash sees 15th host 14th with both clubs holding games in hand – Doncaster have as many as three games on some rivals.