Shrewsbury Tow or Bristol City to host Liverpool in fourth round of the FA Cup

League One side Town drew 1-1 with Championship outfit City at Ashton Gate this weekend.

Now if they can beat the Robins on their home turf in a third round replay on Tuesday January 14, they will welcome the current Premier League leaders between Friday January 24 and Monday 27 January.

Town have welcomed Manchester United, Wolves and West Ham to Montgomery Waters Meadow for FA Cup ties inside the past five years, as well as Chelsea in the League Cup.

They have though only played Liverpool once in their history, but it also came in the fourth of the FA Cup – in February 1996.

They lost 4-0 to the Reds, with Stan Collymore, Jason McAteer, Robbie Fowler and a Dave Walton own goal the difference.

Wolves and West Brom also discovered their potential FA Cup fourth round opponents.

Kenneth Zohore's 32nd minute goal saw West Bromwich Albion dispatch fellow Championship side Charlton in the third round.

Now they will travel to face Slavin Bilic's old side, Premier League strugglers West Ham in the fourth round.

Advertising

The game will also be played between Friday 24 and Monday 27 January.

Wolves will face either Watford or Tranmere Rovers if they beat Manchester United in a replay.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side drew 0-0 with fellow Premier League side Manchester United on Saturday.

They travel to Old Trafford for the third round replay on the week commencing January 13.

And the victor will now face the winners of Premier League side Watford and League One side Tranmere Rovers' replay.

Championship side Birmingham will travel to the winners of Bristol Rovers or Coventry.