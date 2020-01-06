Anthony Grant leaves Shrewsbury Town in permanent Swindon Town switch

The 32-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at the League Two Robins, where he became a hit with supporters thanks to impressive performances.

His initial loan ran out on Sunday and Richie Wellens' Swindon have move to end Grant's time at Shrewsbury by bringing in the midfielder for an undisclosed fee.

Grant, who triggered another year at Shrewsbury through appearances last season, moved out on loan after falling out of favour at Town, where he was told to train with the youth team by boss Sam Ricketts.

He has since made 20 appearances for the League Two leaders. Former Peterborough and Port Vale man Grant played 48 times in his one season at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Ricketts said on the move: "It suits everyone. Granty's gone there and has got tremendous footballing ability. He's done a very good job in the first half of the season.

"They're doing really well in their league and everyone was keen to make it work for their different reasons and angles.

"It's pleasing to get that one over the line."