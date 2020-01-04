Sam Ricketts: Jason Cummings still 'a few weeks' away from full fitness at Shrewsbury Town

The Scotland international has not started in the league for Town since the 4-3 defeat to Bristol Rovers on November 23 and has completed 90 minutes just once in 16 appearances so far.

Cummings had not started since December 2018 before joining Town on deadline day and Ricketts has admitted the adrenaline the striker was running on soon ran out.

The 24-year-old had little-to-no pre-season training with Nottingham Forest and endured a further setback by picking up an illness recently.

“We’re probably still a few weeks away from that,” said Ricketts when asked about Cummings reaching full fitness.

“It’s a bit difficult over Christmas and New Year, and Jason was ill as well. It kind of all took a knock.

“We’re just trying to get that over the next couple of weeks and get him as sharp as possible and fit as possible.

“Sometimes you have to prioritise games or prioritise the individual and it’s probably the point now with Jason where we’re going to do what’s best for him and get him as sharp as quick as possible.”

Cummings made a big impact from the bench in helping to create Shaun Whalley’s winner against Coventry City last month.

He looked sharp in seven minutes plus stoppages against Bolton in the 1-1 draw between Christmas and New Year.