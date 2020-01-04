Max O'Leary to stay at Shrewsbury Town

Bristol City - who will play an FA Cup third round replay at Shrewsbury after Saturday's 1-1 draw - have recalled fellow goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott from Forest Green Rovers.

There had been suggestion that the Championship side were considering a recall for O'Leary, who has impressed in League One with Town.

But the homegrown club development option will instead be taken up by Wollacott, 23, who will return from League Two Forest Green.

Town were excellent at Ashton Gate in securing a third round replay.

Ricketts revealed he had no contact from the Robins about any recall, suggesting that the keeper will be remaining in Shropshire.

"I've not heard anything," Ricketts said. "I've actually heard he won't be coming back (to City) and he'll be staying with us which was the idea of his loan.

"Everyone's delighted with how it's going. We are, Max is, Bristol are because that's why they sent him to us, to do what he's doing.

"I think it's best for everyone that he stays and that's certainly what I'm getting told."