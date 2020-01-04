Clubs on alert as Shrewsbury Town field enquiries in Anthony Grant chase

Grant is enjoying a stellar campaign on loan at Swindon Town in League Two.

And Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts revealed Grant’s eye-catching form at the Robins has put other clubs on alert.

Grant, 32, sees his initial loan expire tomorrow but he is expected to leave on either a permanent deal or another loan before the end of this month.

“Swindon have enquired and so have a number of other clubs to be honest,” said Ricketts.

“We’re just in the process of seeing what happens there. It depends what offers the club get and what everyone wants to do with the situation.

“I think Granty has done really well for Swindon, they’re having a very, very good season and he’s been a big part of that.

“Because of that there’s been a few other clubs that have shown interest as well.”

Grant was a big hit with Town supporters last season after joining from Peterborough United.

Advertising

But, having triggered a year’s contract extension, the midfielder was banished from first-team duties and sent to train with Town’s academy.

He eventually pitched up at the County Ground on deadline day and has made 19 appearances for Richie Wellens’ side in becoming one of their star turns.

Grant will join fellow midfield trio Luke McCormick, Louis Thompson and Ousmane Fane in leaving Town this month.

Loan goalkeeper Max O’Leary’s immediate future is under question with parent club Bristol City – who welcome Town in the FA Cup third round today – considering a recall.

Striker Lenell John-Lewis’ deal is up this month with his future also uncertain.