Bristol City 1-1 Shrewsbury Town – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Sam Ricketts' men fell behind to a Famara Diedhiou header at Ashton Gate after looking much the better side and Sean Goss found the deserved equaliser, his first goal for the club, just after half-time.

Shrewsbury reporter Lewis Cox rates on the displays as Salop put in a fine team performance.

Joe Murphy - The experienced goalkeeper had plenty of attention on him as the enforced replacement for Max O’Leary but he delivered superbly. Two saves just before half-time – including one where the 38-year-old showed sensational reactions – kept Town in it. Not too busy after the break but made one decent save. 8

Ro-Shaun Williams - Played his part in a back three who enjoyed another terrific afternoon. Made some important interceptions on the rare occasions City threatened the Town box in the second half. Otherwise happy to stride out of defence and used the ball well. 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Another colossal performance from the former Wolves man. The one unfortunate blot on his copybook was not keeping tabs on Diedhiou for the Robins’ opener but that aside he cleared everything. Did not look out of place with the calibre of opposition. 9

Aaron Pierre - Another who looked totally at ease against the expensively-assembled opposition. Pierre glided through the game, showing his ability on the ball and his defensive qualities without it. Good pass for early Dan Udoh chance, only slip up was firing second-half opportunity over. 8

Donald Love - Slightly dipped from the extremely high standards he set of himself in the opening months of the season but still managed a solid and committed performance. Kept track of City dangerman Niclas Eliasson well for the most part. 7

Ollie Norburn - Led by example in terms of work rate and endeavour in the middle of the park as he and Sean Goss came out on top against City’s midfield options. Did not see as much of the ball as he often does but worked hard without it. Set-pieces were on the money. 8

Sean Goss - Not a bad way to open your account in front of goal! It was some finish from the midfielder, who showed all of his quality on the ball throughout the tie. He had been unlucky to see an earlier effort blocked by Udoh. Worked hard on his return to the team. 8

Scott Golbourne - Enjoyable occasion for Golbourne back at his boyhood club and he enjoyed a steady and largely comfortable afternoon. Defended well, particularly in the first half, to give tricky customers Eliasson and Kasey Palmer no change. Can be pleased. 7

Josh Laurent - Shifted out to Shaun Whalley’s usual position on the right of the front three and really came into the action after the break. Made willing runs throughout but wasn’t always utilised but was always looking to get forward. Stunning late strike so unlucky to find woodwork. 8

Ryan Giles - The Wolves loanee was in electric form. He gave Robins right-back Pedro Pereira – on loan from Benfica no less – a torrid time with run after run. At times he got frustrated with few options in the box to aim at but he kept at it and the deliveries were largely good. 9

Daniel Udoh - Absolutely deserved his place in the starting line-up on the big stage and was a thorn in the hosts’ backline. Held it up well and showed a trick to beat defenders. Very unlucky with an early effort just wide. Tired in the second half and was the obvious candidate to come off. 8

Subs:

Shaun Whalley (Udoh, 66) - Made a big impression from the bench in the rather unfamiliar lone forward role as a direct replacement for Udoh. Could maybe have done more when played in by Norburn. 7

Callum Lang (Giles, 87) - Massive boost to have him back after three months on the sidelines. n/a

Subs not used: Gregory (gk), Beckles, Walker, Edwards, Cummings.