Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town: Loyalties will be split for Golbourne family

The full-back is a boyhood Robins fan and was raised in a family of City season ticket holders, most of whom will be cheering from the home end tomorrow, writes Lewis Cox.

Leading the way will be Golbourne’s father Nigel, an Ashton Gate season ticket holder.

In fact, the left-sided defender, who had two spells at City, admits the only family member in his blue and amber corner will be mother Lynne.

With one parent in each end of the Championship club’s stadium for tomorrow’s early kick-off, Golbourne, 31, said: “I’m excited to go back and play against my home club.

“It’s nice for the family and friends to come and watch with it being local for them. I’m looking forward to the occasion.

“It’s a winnable game, a good challenge, a good stadium and pitch. It should be an enjoyable afternoon.

“Some of them are quite drawn (on the result). I know my mum will want us (Shrewsbury) to win but my dad, I’m not so sure!

“My mum will want us to win and win good, that’s good enough for me. It’ll be nice for them to come and watch and hopefully we can cause an upset, that’s the plan.”

Golbourne, who has cemented a place in Sam Ricketts’ starting XI since late October, continued on his upbringing.

“It was a dream come true to play for them after watching Bristol City,” he added. “My cousin Matthew Hill was a left-back there so I had a role model. I saw him achieve the dream, which installed belief.

“It was exciting times to come through the academy as an eight year-old all the way to the first team. It was a dream come true in my home town.

“It really set the platform to build a career. To have the opportunity to play there is a real good feeling.

“But it’s not something I find overwhelming. I’m a professional with a job to do, to win a football match.”

Town are contesting a third round FA Cup tie for just the sixth time in 20 years – including three of the last four seasons.

They have made the fourth round on three occasions since 2000.

Had there not been a change in rules, Golbourne would be suspended and kicking his heels from the sidelines tomorrow.

The former Barnsley and Wolves man has already picked up two yellow cards in the competition this season, against Bradford and Mansfield, which previously resulted in a one-match FA Cup suspension.

Ricketts’ Shrewsbury were stung by the ruling last season, where Ollie Norburn and Fejiri Okenabirhie were forced to miss third-round clashes against Stoke after collecting cautions earlier in the Cup run.

Ricketts was unhappy as the rule that left lower league sides, who had progressed through several ties to make the stage, shortchanged against the big boys.

But the Football Association announced in the summer that the rule had been changed and four bookings were now required to serve a one-match ban.

Joining Golbourne’s mother in the away end will be more than 1,000 travelling Salopians, the second four-figure away backing in six days for Shrewsbury after 1,087 roared Town on at Bolton.

Barring the omission of goalkeeper Max O’Leary – not permitted to play against his parent club amid reports City are looking at a possible recall – Ricketts is set to name a similar side that managed a point against Bolton.

Ryan Sears and Callum Lang both returned to full training this week and the latter, rated highly by Ricketts and Town, is likely to be back involved next week.

Ricketts said of the prospect of reaching the fourth round: “It would possibly, because we know how we’re doing, get us national attention if you get a result like this. The players and club will get the recognition of a whole season’s work on the back of one game.

“They are a good side, but unfortunately have had some bad results recently.”