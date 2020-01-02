Bristol City consider recalling Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Max O'Leary

O'Leary, 23, would become the Robins' club developed player, of which there must be one in each matchday squad, with homegrown forward Antoine Semenyo set to check out on loan, report Bristol Live.

The Irish goalkeeper has been refused permission to feature in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Lee Johnson's City at Ashton Gate where Joe Murphy will be in goal for Town.

O'Leary, who joined Town on loan for the campaign, has impressed in his 22 outings for Shrewsbury. He has managed nine clean sheets in 20 league games and 10 in all competitions.

All season-long loans can be assessed and recalled in the January transfer window.

Losing O'Leary would come as a blow to Sam Ricketts' Shrewsbury. The keeper has become an established part of Town's solid backline this season.

Town have shown interest in American glovesman Bobby Edwards, who has been in on trial having impressed for Northern Irish outfit Portadown.