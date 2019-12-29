Bolton 1 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report

Sam Ricketts’ men were deservedly behind to Thibaud Verlinden’s goal after a below-par first half but Daniel Udoh’s equaliser shortly after the break hauled them level in front of a brilliant 1,000-plus away following.

Bolton’s Jason Lowe saw red just before the hour for a dangerous lunge on Ollie Norburn.

But Ricketts’ men could not capitalise and take advantage of the second-half one-way traffic.

The late, late Boxing Day disappointment against Rotherham left a sour taste after recent good Shrewsbury form.

In a bid to put the latest Rotherham reverse firmly behind them, Ricketts made four changes to his side for his first return to the Macron Stadium and the club he represented for four seasons, including three in the top flight.

Norburn made it back from illness to start against his hometown club having missed clashes against Blackpool and the Millers.

There was also a recall in defence for Ro-Shaun Williams, who returned for Omar Beckles to take his place on the right of Town’s back three.

Ryan Giles and Udoh, who both helped bring Shrewsbury to life after a poor start against Rotherham at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Advertising

For Wolves loan youngster Giles it was a first league start in more than two months - a spell of which he was missing through a knee injury. Striker Udoh had previously impressed with his energy in the lone striker role previously.

Out went Dave Edwards and Fejiri Okenabirhie for Town.

Giles, on the left, and Shaun Whalley were tasked with supporting Udoh at Bolton, where the division’s basement boys were still recovering from their -12 point start to the campaign through financial toil.

Keith Hill’s side were far from the youth team that was handed a succession of tankings at the start of the season. The Trotters had improved and won five from 11 in all competitions, including a Boxing Day draw at Sunderland, from which they were unchanged.

Advertising

Bolton, who had won all of their previous seven encounters with Shrewsbury, still propped up the division with six points, two below of nearest rivals Southend and 14 from safety ahead of kick-off.

Home boss Hill left some of a Shrewsbury persuasion somewhat mystified in his pre-match assessment, admitting he did not know where Ricketts had the money to assemble such a squad. Hill added “we’re not playing Shrewsbury Town. We’re playing a very good football team.”

Bolton legend John McGinlay was the last person to score the winner for Shrewsbury against the Trotters, in 1990.

The visitors were immediately on the front foot. Giles and Scott Golbourne causing problems as an attacking duo down the left while Udoh was busy in the early exchanges.

Udoh’s strong figure was troubling the Trotters. Keeper Remi Matthews raced out of goal to head clear a high ball inside a few minutes, leaving his goal gaping. Whalley’s speculative 35-yard half-volley dropped just wide with defenders scampering back to cover.

Shrews, facing opposition below them in the table for the first time since October 22 against Gillingham, could not maintain their good opening seven or eight minutes.

The hosts, who lost skipper Liam Bridcutt early to injury, grabbed a foothold through the powerful and experienced Daryl Murphy in attack. He headed Stoke loanee Thibaud Verlinden’s cross over when well-placed.

By the mid-point of the first period the lowly hosts were the better side and troubling Town, albeit both sides were sloppy in possession.

Lively youngster Ronan Darcy had an angled strike from distance tipped over by Max O’Leary before ex-Town loanee Josh Emmanuel and Joe Dodoo all had goes from outside the box.

Shrewsbury managed little of note from precious few ventures into Bolton’s final third.

The opener, netted 11 minutes before the break, looked like it was coming. Darcy was dancing between Town lines and poked a clever ball through static defending for Verlinden, who scooped a clever half-volleyed lob over the onrushing O’Leary.

Town were sloppy with the ball and really struggled to find a fellow purple shirt. Bolton looked far more cohesive when coming forward for the rest of a first period that petered out before boos greeted the half-time whistle from the away end.

Shrewsbury needed to produce far better while attacking the end that housed around 1,000 visiting fans and started well after the break. Udoh was fractions off connecting a near post header before Aaron Pierre climbed to head over from Golbourne’s cross.

Whalley was having no joy in forward positions and, from Josh Laurent’s little pass, he neglected to shoot and the chance was gone.

But Shrews’ No.7 was at the heart of the equaliser eight minutes into the second half. Whalley had two bites of the cherry, his first low effort blocked before charging in for the rebound which was snuffed out only to drop out of the sky on to Udoh’s waiting boot.

The ex-Telford man buried a first-time finish with aplomb.

Shrewsbury tails were up as they attacked with more gusto and measure. The visitors had built up a head of steam and soon had an even greater advantage.

Just shy of the hour defensive midfielder Lowe launched himself off the floor and two-footed into Norburn for a 50-50 challenge. Referee Michael Salisbury wasted little time brandishing the red card.

With real onus to take three points Town began to lay siege on the hosts’ goal. Giles fizzed wide from distance before Pierre headed a corner over. Moments later Laurent and Pierre were inches from another corner in the one-way traffic.

Time ticked on as the corner count when through the roof. With 12 minutes left Pierre’s downward header was cleared off the line by Dodoo before Golbourne blazed the rebound over.

Ricketts sent Jason Cummings on with 10 minutes left and Shrews’ biggest opportunity came later still, with two minutes left keeper Matthews made a double save to keep out Laurent and Whalley from close range.

Whalley had it in the net in added time but the offside flag had long since been raised before a backheel by sub Fejiri Okenabirhie was somehow cleared from in front of the bottom.

But there was to be no way through for a frustrated Shrewsbury.

Bolton Wanderers (4-3-3):

Matthews; Emmanuel, Bridcutt © (Chicksen, 15), Wright, Earl; Lowe, Darcy, L Murphy (Graham, 74); Verlinden, D Murphy, Dodoo (O’Grady, 90+1).

Subs not used: Alexander (gk), Brockbank, Politic, Edwards.

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-3):

O’Leary; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Love (Okenabirhie, 90+1), Laurent, Norburn ©, Golbourne; Whalley, Udoh (Cummings, 82), Giles.

Subs not used: Murphy (gk), Beckles, Edwards, Goss, Walker.

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 13,788 (1,087 Shrewsbury fans)