Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts: Don't be fooled by Bolton position

Town’s next festive contest takes them to rock-bottom Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.

It ends a run of eight matches against the division’s big-hitters – which was meant to be nine before the Doncaster trip was postponed – of which Ricketts’ side took 13 points from a possible 24.

Keith Hill’s Trotters began the season on minus-12 points after going into administration while in the Championship last term, and were on the brink of following Bury into the abyss before a late takeover and subsequent squad rebuild. They are now on six points, just two shy of Southend, although still some 13 from safety.

Ricketts – who spent four seasons at Bolton, including three in the Premier League – said of the fixture list: “It’s probably a mindset as much as anything.

“We’ve set up pretty well in all those games to try to get something out of them and we’ve done well in them.

“I don’t think these games are going to be easier, they will be different challenges, they will be hard.

“I wish we could just turn up and win because teams are below us, but it’s not the case.

“It’ll be hard, a slightly differently context in games sometimes, but ultimately we’ve seen results – especially Boxing Day – everyone’s beating everyone at the moment and that’s why the league is so tight.”

Advertising

Ricketts is looking for a response after his side’s good recent form took a hit with Rotherham’s late sucker punch in Thursday’s Montgomery Waters Meadow clash.

Town may start the day 12 places and 25 points better off than their hosts, but the visiting manager has warned against taking Bolton – who have won four and drawn two of the last eight – lightly.

“There are Championship players there, Daryl Murphy and (Liam) Bridcutt and (Jason) Lowe, some very, very good players,” Ricketts added.

“Don’t be fooled by where they are in the league because these players weren’t playing at the start of the season.”

Skipper Ollie Norburn remains a doubt for the trip to his hometown club as he continues to suffer from a bug.

Ricketts said Town will give the midfielder every chance, but Norburn did not train yesterday through fear of spreading the illness.