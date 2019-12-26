Ollie Norburn: Shrewsbury Town happy to be ‘awkward’

Boss Sam Ricketts and midfielder Norburn both noted how Town, who host Rotherham today, have won compliments from opponents after consistently resolute displays this season.

Norburn, back from a one-match suspension and set to return against the Millers, feels Town’s stubborn identity is a huge boost for their aims of consolidating a secure mid-table position and pushing on into the top half.

Shrews have beaten high-flying Peterborough, Coventry and Blackpool in recent weeks and drawn at Oxford.

“I’d definitely say we’re hard to play against. I know through speaking to people that they don’t really look forward to playing against us,” said the 27-year-old.

“For me, that is good. Even if we are playing ugly and not playing great, the best teams do that.

“It’s not always going to be pretty football and nice to watch, but I guess after 90 minutes the result is all that matters.”

Norburn watched on from the stands at Bloomfield Road as Town made it back-to-back league wins to put them just two points from the top six.

“The main thing is we don’t give a lot away in terms of goals, which is massive,” Norburn added of Town, who boast the joint-third best defensive record in the division.

“The longer we’re in games there is always that opportunity to go and win it. Most games this year have been very marginal.

“The other side of it is we’re honest, hard-working and willing to fight for each other. That’s a massive boost.

“It’s a nice feeling to know you have another 10 lads behind you fighting for one another. Long may that continue.”

The midfielder returns for selection for boss Ricketts after collecting five yellow cards this season. Norburn, who admits he loves the physical element, was also sent off in the FA Cup against Mansfield – a decision later rescinded.

“You need that (physical edge), it’s a physical game. Games aren’t always pretty and pitches aren’t great, you’ve got to do that other side of the game, stand up tall, win your battles and fight for one another,” he added.

“I enjoy it. From my point of view I understand sometimes I’m on the line and need to be a bit careful, but that’s part of my game. If you take that edge from me I wouldn’t be the same type of player. It’s a matter of me wanting to win the football game.

“This is possibly one of the best teams I’ve played in, in terms of togetherness. That’s really starting to show now everybody’s got to know each other.

“That can definitely take you a long way, so it’s really positive.”