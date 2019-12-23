Verdict: Seaside victory was a statement success for Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts’ men have become a side very capable of getting one over the teams above them in League One.

They are enjoying the underdog tag again.

The Shrews boss, understandably delighted with recent form, has been speaking about how Town are going under the radar, sneaking up to the pack and on the coattails of the top six.

But they will struggle to be ignored for much longer after their latest victory, a fourth in seven league games amid a brutal run of fixtures.

The Bloomfield Road success puts Ricketts’ side in a fantastic position heading into a Boxing Day clash with Rotherham, where Shrewsbury can make further inroads into the top 10.

Fejiri Okenabirhie was the hero, bagging the second-half winner from the penalty spot.

But this was an afternoon where there were 11 heroes in Town colours, and three more that arrived from the bench – even to just help eat up the dying seconds late on.

There were 540 more travelling heroes in the away end – which oddly joined on to the press box at Bloomfield Road, making for an interesting experience for members of the media – who were in dreamland come full-time.

What a brilliant early Christmas present it was for Salopians everywhere.

The Montgomery Waters Meadow victory against Coventry, where Shaun Whalley smashed in a dramatic late winner, felt like it began to unite the club between the stands and the pitch.

This tightened that bond. It secured the relationship further still. It is one thing downing capable opposition in your own back yard, but an away win – just Town’s third on the road in the league – can do wonders for belief, confidence and unity.

This was as good as team performances come. No player fell short in any department. All carried out their roles and supported each other to the hilt.

Blackpool, who have shown they know where the net is this season and boasted seven wins from eight at home before the showdown, had precious little joy.

The shutout means 13 clean sheets in 28 games for Town this season. Few have been so impressive.

Big striker Armand Gnaduillet, the towering Ivorian up front for the hosts, loomed large like the Blackpool Tower and, while he was allowed a few headers in the box, he was largely kept at arm’s length by the visitors.

On two occasions the Seasiders’ top scorer got free, he was denied by Max O’Leary and then by a lick of paint on Shrewsbury’s left-hand post.

O’Leary’s fantastic backpedaling tip over the crossbar in the first half was a fine stop of real importance to stop the hosts getting their noses in front.

The on-loan Bristol City man seems to be getting stronger and more confident by the game.

This save was Dean Henderson-esque. It is a shame he will be unavailable to play in the FA Cup at his parent club in the new year.

Aside from those rare moments of joy for Blackpool, Shrewsbury took a stranglehold of the game and put in the perfect away display.

To a man, Ricketts’ side – including a couple of surprise inclusions, with Brad Walker and Omar Beckles involved from the off – carried out their roles brilliantly.

Town showed some promising signs in a fairly even first period. They soaked up pressure and looked sharp on the counter through Whalley, Okenabirhie and wing-backs Scott Golbourne and Donald Love.

Town’s attacking play was just missing that hint of belief and courage in the final moment. Love had a trio of efforts all narrowly off target, while Whalley was at times perhaps too unselfish.

At half-time it was clear there was little to fear.

The hosts threatened to really show up in the early stages of the second period as a couple of chances came and went, including Gnanduillet’s header that kissed the woodwork.

But Town’s dream scenario came off as a long punted Ethan Ebanks-Landell free-kick from the halfway line was clearly punched away by big Gnanduillet. It was visible from the other side of the pitch.

Home boss Simon Grayson claimed his striker was pushed, but there is no way an arm should be that high.

Okenabirhie has ice running through his veins and smashed the penalty low down the middle. Jak Alnwick got something on it, but could only divert it high into his net.

For Okenabirhie, last season’s 16-goal top scorer, it was just a second league goal of the season and third in all competitions. He will hope to really kick on after another selfless performance.

Recalled pair Walker, making just his second ever league start for Town, and Beckles, in as Ro-Shaun Williams was handed a breather, were also impressive.

Both found their way into the game before giving assured and accomplished performances and are further evidence of the depth the Town manager has at his disposal.

Blackpool barely threatened once Shrewsbury had their lead. The closing moments looked almost easy for Ricketts’ visitors. It was probably anything but and they deserve every bit of credit for another fine win. The first time back-to-back league wins have been achieved this season, which is another welcome milestone Town needed to hit.

Celebrations between players, manager and fans after full-time were quite something as Town, with smoke pillowing from a pyro, danced into the festive period as a unit.

Now 11th-placed Shrews, just two points off the top six and five points off second, must surely see themselves as play-off contenders. Belief should be soaring through everybody involved.