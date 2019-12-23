Callum Lang seeing specialist with Shrewsbury Town return just a couple of weeks away

Wigan loanee Lang, 21, has been missing for almost three months after breaking the metatarsal bone in his foot during the 1-0 win at Tranmere in early October.

He underwent surgery shortly afterwards and has completed much of his rehabilitation with loan side Shrewsbury, who initially said he would be ready for a return in early 2020.

Boss Sam Ricketts recently said that the striker, who had made just five appearances for Town before his injury, had been working hard in the gym to ensure his fitness levels ready for a return to League One action.

The Town manager revealed Lang had taken another step forward in his recovery and is now running outside at Sundorne Castle.

Lang is visiting a specialist today who will give a clearer time frame as to when the striker may be available to feature.

Ricketts said: "Hopefully he's not too far away. He's actually with a specialist today to get a check up on his return.

"He's been outside jogging, not full twisting and turning and striking balls – which is the last bit with the metatarsal (injury). We're hopeful it's not too far away.

"Hopefully a couple of weeks and he'll be like a new signing."

Shrewsbury are hopeful that fellow striker Jason Cummings will be over a bout of illness that has meant he has not trained for a week.

Cummings missed Saturday's victory at Blackpool. Ricketts said there are other bits of illness in the Town camp, but nothing serious.