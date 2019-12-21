Comment: Finishing demanding run well puts Shrewsbury in top six picture

It’s nearly Christmas and Town are almost clear of a desperately challenging run of League One fixtures.

Ten points from 18 on offer against Sunderland and other sides in the top eight is a very good return.

The demanding run isn’t over. A festive trip to Blackpool today and the visit of Rotherham on Boxing Day, opposition that currently sit fifth and sixth, are still to come.

Poor form in these fixtures could derail Town’s season and leave them looking over their shoulders, fighting to get back out of mid-table obscurity – but instead Ricketts has guided Town on to the fringes of the top six picture.

More than that, at the time of writing they are three points off sixth with 19 games gone as the halfway stage nears, which is pretty good going.

Shrewsbury must be careful not to undo that impressive work over the next two games, where four points or more would be a fantastic return and leave them in such a strong position. Three points would be satisfactory.

If Ricketts’ side can come out of their home Boxing Day contest with former play-off foes Rotherham with the gap to the top six still at just three points, they have done a brilliant job and can really start to prepare and focus on achieving what might seem the unthinkable.

They will have put themselves into a fantastic position nab a play-off spot.

Fewer points in the coming days would not mean they are incapable of a charge up League One in the new year, but being in the mix at the business end will be more unlikely.

The victory over Coventry this time last week was so imperative in keeping Town on the coattails of the sides they are gunning for.

The context of Shaun Whalley’s added time winner can provide a fantastic boost to spark Town on into these two games against the Seasiders and the Millers.

Ricketts was asked in his press conference this week about going under the radar, something that this team – perhaps unremarkable from the outside – are managing.

Town’s results, looking in, seldom stand out.

Narrow wins have been the highlights, there hasn’t been too much to make the average onlooker take note, other than their solid goals against column.

It means Ricketts and his squad are able to keep their heads below the surface and maintain their stealthy position on the periphery of the top half, where promotion-aiming rivals think they are of little threat.

It is a great position to be in for Shrewsbury, especially this Shrewsbury, who seem to thrive when few feel they are capable of achieving something.

A healthy return from the next two games does also then throw up the conundrum of the ever nearing January transfer window.

As this column suggested last week – backed up by the manager’s comments today – it will not be a busy one for Town.

But that does not mean they should not and will not take the decisive action in the market to get them over the line.

Yes, Ricketts can fall back on ‘achieving’ this season by guiding Town to the comfort of mid-table. But if there is a sniff of the top six this time next month, then Shrews should be working at bringing in the new face or two that can deliver on that play-off charge.