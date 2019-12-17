Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts has total faith in Shaun Whalley

Whalley netted his first goal in 10 months – and just the second of Ricketts’ one-year tenure – to seal a dramatic late win over Coventry.

The winger, who has started 14 of 27 games this season, came from the bench at half-time after a month on the sidelines to stun the Sky Blues.

“Not just Shaun, we’ve got a number of players who game time, through injury and different bits and pieces, has been hard to come by,” Ricketts said.

“When they’re called upon they’re ready and Shaun is no different. Shaun’s got fantastic ability, I love his enthusiasm for football.

“He really, really loves football. You can see it in the way he plays, his enthusiasm.

“Sometimes he runs where he doesn’t need to and stands when he should run, but one thing you can always say is he gives everything he’s got and that’s why the supporters like him so much, because he plays with his heart on his sleeve.

“If he’s got any energy in his body he gives it on the pitch.

“You want Shaun to score more and do everything but I want every player to score more.

“It’s not effected me in picking him or not, confidence-wise, I have total belief in Shaun. Hopefully it (the goal) does give him a boost and let’s hope a few buses come along at once.”

Whalley, who played in an advanced midfield role, and fellow substitute Ryan Giles changed the game in Town’s favour.

Wolves loanee Giles, who has not started in the league for seven weeks, set up both of Shrewsbury’s goals from left wing-back.

“We’ve used him a few times coming off (the bench) recently and like he did against Coventry, he makes an impact to the team.

“He’s got tremendous ability, but he’s still a young lad learning the game. You can see what he’s got about him,” Ricketts added.

“We need to nurture him, look after him. He was never going to come in at 19 years-old and start 40 or 50 games.

“He started and played an awful lot of minutes for us and you can see the impact. We just need to keep helping him and the longer the season goes on hopefully the better he gets.”