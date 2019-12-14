Shrewsbury's Sam Ricketts: If Carlsberg did substitutions

Town were poor and behind at home against the Sky Blues after Jordan Shipley's 26th-minute opener but Scott Golbourne levelled things up after the break before Shaun Whalley's first goal in 10 months won it in stoppage time.

Ricketts pointed to a tactical tweak shortly before half-time, that allowed his side to finish the first half on top, before Whalley's introduction at the break kicked the hosts into action.

Ryan Giles was introduced just shy of the hour mark and caused promotion-chasing City's defence all manner of problems. Jason Cummings was the late addition from the bench and it was he who fed Giles to cross to Whalley for memorable winner.

"If Carlsberg did substitutions it was those three coming on today," Ricketts said of the win over his former club.

"You have to say this year that when the subs come on this year they've all made an impact. They've all made an impact when they've come on, certainly.

"That shows the team spirit, the togetherness in abundance in the squad. It's a great atmosphere and then that transmits on to the pitch.

"We've been behind in a number of games and come back and won. We nearly did against Bristol Rovers. It's just nice today we're on the right side of a winning goal."

Ricketts was unhappy with the way his side started the game. Having named an unchanged XI from the side that earned a point at Oxford, the boss admitted Town were well off the pace.

He added: "I was frustrated watching the first half hour.

"We were playing in treacle, slow to everything and couldn't get the ball moving in and out of possession.

"Saying that, as poor as we were, they didn't force Max (O'Leary)into a save.

"We made a tactical change just before half-time and we ended the half in the ascendency.

"Another tactical change at half-time with the substitution where I thought it would help and then the change late on.

"The longer the game went on the better we got. In the second half we played the game generally in their half. They broke away a couple of times.

"We didn't cause loads of problems but did enough to win the game."

Whalley thundered in his first goal of the season after four weeks out with a calf injury to spark wild scenes at Montgomery Waters Meadow late on.

The boss continued: "I can tell you his last goal was Bristol Rovers away.

"I'm delighted for him. He's a great lad, he loves football. He's certainly got ability and made an impact.

"I'm delighted for him to get the goal for the team and all three points."

It was the perfect way for Town to fly off to their annual Christmas party for a couple of days before returning ready for next weekend's trip to Blackpool.