Shrewsbury 2-1 Coventry – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Left wing-back Scott Golbourne had earlier equalised after Jordan Shipley's first-half opener following a below-par start from Sam Ricketts' hosts. But the boss' three substitutes combined for a thrilling crescendo.

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the Town performances.

Max O'Leary - The goalkeeper was blameless for Jordan Shipley’s accurate header that dropped, admittedly in slow motion, right into the bottom corner out of his grasp. Dealt with some crosses well early on and came into his own late on, holding on to dangerous headers. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams - Was busy and sharp into the tackle early on but would have been unhappy, along with all his defensive colleagues, at the manner of the Coventry opener. Williams strode forward with purpose at times but found his delivery a little wanting. Defended well otherwise. 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Probably edged it in terms of Shrewsbury’s three centre-halves with his giant frame proving tough for City striker Max Biamou to get any change out of. Was accomplished on the ball as he so often is and despite the lack of a clean sheet can be content. 7

Aaron Pierre - A couple of his typically rampaging runs helped bring Shrews to life in an otherwise largely uninspiring first 40 minutes. He had stepped out of position in the build-up for Coventry’s goal, as Jamie Allen reached the byline unopposed to get a cross in. 7

Donald Love - Something of a low-key display from the right wing-back who is often more involved than he was. Was beaten in the air by Shipley for Coventry’s goal and struggled at an attacking influence with some low crosses all too often easily cleared. 6

Ollie Norburn - Could’ve been a difficult afternoon for the skipper who was booked for a rash challenge midway through the first half. Needed to walk a tightrope thereafter and just about stayed in the referee’s good books. A more controlled performance from Norburn. 6

Sean Goss - Kept his place after impressing on return to the side at Oxford and showed some signs of getting forward in the first half but didn’t influence Town on the ball as much as he would’ve liked. Brought off at half-time for Shaun Whalley. 5

Scott Golbourne - Scored his first league goal for Shrewsbury at the right place at the right time to scramble home the important leveller. That aside he was neat on the ball for the most but accuracy on his delivery was uncharacteristically lacking at times. 7

Josh Laurent - Stood out as Town’s most effective player in a disappointing first half. Had his usual drive about him in charges forward and also did well in the other direction to win the ball back for his side. His presence helped the ball reach Golbourne for the equaliser. 7

Dave Edwards - No lack of hard yards from the midfielder who was tasked with getting up from midfield in support of lone striker Fejiri Okenabirhie. He was part of some decent combinations at times but was not able to have a telling influence in the final third for Town. 6

Fejiri Okenabirhie - A tireless display full of unselfish running and energy, Okenabirhie showed some good signs. A couple of efforts on goal in a forgettable first half before he linked well with team-mates after the break when Shrews sent more men forward. Just needs a goal to drop for him. 7

Subs:

Shaun Whalley (Goss, 45) - What a way to mark your return from a month out. He changed the game with a fine cameo that ended with an added time winner for his first goal in 10 months. 8

Ryan Giles (Williams, 59) - Also had a huge impact in things swinging in Shrewsbury's favour. Great runs down the left and his corner created the equaliser before a good assist for the winner. 7

Jason Cummings (Okenabirhie, 83) - Brilliant in his running, hold-up play and skill to pass for Giles for the all important 91st-minute winner. N/A

Subs not used: Murphy, Beckles, Walker, Udoh.