Sean Goss: Shrewsbury don’t play for draws

Sam Ricketts' side have kept nine clean sheets in 18 League One games this season but also failed to score in nine outings.

The latest of five stalemates this season came at high-flying Oxford, where Goss made his return to league action after a spell on the sidelines.

Town have been accused of over-emphasising defensively but the former Manchester United youngster insists Shrewsbury, 12th in the table, never set up to take a point.

"We never want to go anywhere and settle for a draw," said Goss.

"When we speak before games we back ourselves against anyone.

"We know we're going to be tight at the back. It's just getting opportunities and sticking a couple away.

"We had some chances in the first half (at Oxford). We dominated 20 minutes but we weren't happy with a point."

The 24-year-old summer signing added: "If you watch a lot of games it's just about getting the luck of the bounce, one dropping to you in the box.

Advertising

"I think it's definitely coming. We've got the quality up there, a lot of good strikers, and lads from midfield who can all get on the scoresheet.

"Once we start getting one or two we can fly on from there."

Goss is generally a deep-lying midfielder known for his ability in possession but was handed a demanding role on the left of a midfield diamond by Ricketts at Oxford.

German-born Goss hopes to have the opportunities to showcase different sides of his game.

Advertising

"Normally I'm in front of the back four but I had to put a shift in for the team," Goss continued. "It was something a bit new and something I enjoyed. It's definitely a side of the game I can add to.

"It's always been a question (of me) sort of thing.

"I back myself with the ball but it was one of those games where I don't get the ball as much.

"So it was a great opportunity for me to show what I can do and hopefully it doesn't go unnoticed what I do off the ball."