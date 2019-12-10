Double fitness boost for Shrewsbury Town

Town boss Sam Ricketts has been without attacker Whalley for more than three weeks owing to a calf problem sustained in the FA Cup replay at Bradford.

Midfield utility man Thompson has also missed clashes against Mansfield, Manchester City Under-21s and Oxford with a knock.

But Ricketts revealed the duo, who have both been attacking options on the right side of the manager’s adopted 3-4-3, are back involved at Sundorne Caste this week.

Asked if they are far off a return, Ricketts said: “Hopefully not.

“Hopefully they are back in training this week. It will be great to have them back in because it adds another dimension to us as a team.

“We’ll be delighted to get them back in.”

Without right-sided options Whalley and Thompson, Ricketts used a midfield diamond system in the 0-0 stalemate at Oxford on Saturday.

Central midfield quartet Ollie Norburn, Josh Laurent, Sean Goss and Dave Edwards all put in workmanlike displays as the visitors made their point.

Advertising

“They were excellent,” Ricketts said of his midfielders. “Their tenacity to tackle, when to jump, how to win the ball.

“We’ve got some good players in our side and I thought we looked a real hard, well-drilled organised team certainly in the first half. It just didn’t really drop (in front of goal) but you have to respect Oxford have only conceded four goals in the last 10 games or so.

“They are a good side defensively but we put more balls in their box than in any of the games I’ve watched Oxford play in.