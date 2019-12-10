Bristol City FA Cup draw is bittersweet for Shrewsbury's Max O'Leary

The 23-year-old is understood to be highly unlikely to feature in the Ashton Gate tie. There are no rules to state he cannot play, but the Robins would need to grant permission.

Loanee O’Leary admitted playing would be ‘weird’ but said he would not be against it.

“I did mention to the (City) goalkeeper coach that we’d probably get them in the draw knowing my luck,” he said.

“It’s a good tie for Shrewsbury, a nice ground to play at and it should be a good game.

“It’s bittersweet really. It’d be weird playing against your parent club.

“Obviously I could go out and show what I’m about – but I know they know.

“It was a weird one for me when the draw happened but people have played against their parent clubs before. I wouldn’t be against it.

“I’m at Shrewsbury at the moment, I’d have to travel with the team.

“I had a few messages. It’s a bit unfortunate. You want to play in the FA Cup but I probably won’t be able to do that.

“It’s frustrating for me but a good tie for Shrewsbury.”

Boss Sam Ricketts said: “It’s disappointing for him, he’d want to play in the third round of the FA Cup but it gets thrown out the window.”