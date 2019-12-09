Sam Ricketts: There is more to come from Shrewsbury Town

Nothing could separate Town and the U’s at the Kassam Stadium, where Shrewsbury played out their fifth goalless draw of the League One season.

Shrewsbury were on top in the early stages of each half but the in-form hosts gained a foothold as Town clocked up their ninth clean sheet of the league season and 12th in all competitions.

Ricketts said: “The defensive side has to be the basis to play from.

“We have a defensive set-up, but it wasn’t just to sit in and defend. We had a foundation and base to play from and we played.

“We played with the ball a lot more in the first half. In the second we tried to counter, but gave that first and second pass away too quickly.

“The defensive structure has to be there to have a base in every game.

“I said to the players I thought the first half was the best we’d played this year in terms of nullifying them and the use of the ball and areas we got into as well as balls into the box.

“I thought we were very, very good.”

Ricketts added: “We’ve showed we can do it against sides. There’s been days we haven’t done it and that’ll naturally happen.

“We’re still very, very young and in our infancy. I went through the starting line-up and, barring two or three, six or nine months is the longest they’ve been here.

“Some of these players have only known each other six months, there’s an awful lot more to come.

“We’re seeing very good basics and fundamentals of a good side while trying to evolve and improve as well.

“It’s a complete rebuild job. I think 39 players have come and gone since I’ve been in.

“It’s taken the chairman to back me financially so I’m grateful for him.

“Now it’s taking time to settle down. Consistency will improve the longer we’re together.

“We’re trying to give ourselves a chance in every game.”