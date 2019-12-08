Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury players will sleep well after tireless Oxford display – Sean Goss

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Midfielder Sean Goss admitted Shrewsbury Town earned their Sunday rest after a battling performances to earn a point at Oxford.

Sean Goss was back in Town's starting XI (AMA)

Goss started in the league for the first time since late October and played 92 minutes on the left side of a midfield diamond as Sam Ricketts' side restricted free-scoring Oxford to very little at the Kassam Stadium.

The former Manchester United midfielder, who is back from a knee injury, admitted Town players were feeling the effects of the hard yards.

"The gaffer wanted us on the front foot. The way they play you have to get after them, if you give them time on the ball they're just going to play around you," Goss said.

"It was about putting a shift in for the team. I think all of the lads were brilliant and all of them will sleep well after the shift we put in.

"It shows we're all capable of doing it. I think we've got quality on the ball as well. If we can do both it'll put us in a great position."

Goss added: "We were on top first half, in their half quite a lot and created a few chances.

"Their record here has been very good so it shows it's a good point. To keep a clean sheet is a good performance.

"The plan was to get at them, we tried to set traps and we caught them a few times. On another day we could've put a couple away.

"Not a lot of teams come here and pick up points. Everyone had to be on their job."

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News