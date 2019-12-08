Shrewsbury players will sleep well after tireless Oxford display – Sean Goss

Goss started in the league for the first time since late October and played 92 minutes on the left side of a midfield diamond as Sam Ricketts' side restricted free-scoring Oxford to very little at the Kassam Stadium.

The former Manchester United midfielder, who is back from a knee injury, admitted Town players were feeling the effects of the hard yards.

"The gaffer wanted us on the front foot. The way they play you have to get after them, if you give them time on the ball they're just going to play around you," Goss said.

"It was about putting a shift in for the team. I think all of the lads were brilliant and all of them will sleep well after the shift we put in.

"It shows we're all capable of doing it. I think we've got quality on the ball as well. If we can do both it'll put us in a great position."

Goss added: "We were on top first half, in their half quite a lot and created a few chances.

"Their record here has been very good so it shows it's a good point. To keep a clean sheet is a good performance.

"The plan was to get at them, we tried to set traps and we caught them a few times. On another day we could've put a couple away.

"Not a lot of teams come here and pick up points. Everyone had to be on their job."