Shrewsbury 0-0 Oxford – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Sam Ricketts' men climbed one place in League One to 12th after their latest resolute and resilient display led to yet another shut out.

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the players' performances.

Max O'Leary - Was nowhere near as busy as he would probably have expected in his return to League One action. Town shipped four in the league last time out so will be pleased with the clean sheet. O’Leary only had two saves of note but made them and dealt with everything else well. 6

Donald Love - Put in a couple of crosses early but those aside he was lacking the usual willingness to gallop up the right flank. May have been a little more reserved due to Oxford’s threats but dealt with the lively Tariqe Fosu well for the most part. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams - Did well with one particularly awkward low first-half cross, sending the ball back to O’Leary. Williams was composed on the ball and did his defensive duties well. He wasn’t caught out or turned at any point by a strong U’s attacking line-up. 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Town’s star man again as the impressive defender continues going from strength to strength. He didn’t let frontman Taylor have a sniff and was typically solid in his reading of the game and interceptions. Ebanks-Landell has a sixth sense to snuff out danger. 8

Aaron Pierre - Pierre can be pleased with his aggressive contribution to Town’s latest shut out. His performance was whole-hearted and full-blooded, the big defender steamed into challenges and nine times out of 10 took the ball. Came closest to scoring too. 7

Scott Golbourne - Oxford had precious little joy down the Shrewsbury left as Golbourne patrolled his flank well and was a good source of creativity when Town were on top with some measured crosses into the box. The left-back did not let too much, if anything, past him. 7

Advertising

Ollie Norburn - The skipper responded to last week’s harsh red card in style. With Town on top for the first 25 minutes he was everywhere, winning challenges and using the ball expertly as well as getting into Oxford’s box. He either tired or Town became overwhelmed after the break. 7

Josh Laurent - The recent goalscoring hero had to do without at the Kassam but still showed signs of being the one to get Town moving. Some good retrievals of possession and motoring forward in attack but nothing quite dropped his way, out of keeping with recently. 7

Sean Goss - A first league start in some six weeks for the midfielder who has struggled with a couple of knocks. Used in a different role in a diamond compared to his usually deep-lying position and got around the pitch well. Showed a different side to his game, good energy and pressing. 7

Dave Edwards - A couple of good early efforts on goal with a header and volley, Edwards was picking up good positions in the Oxford penalty area but just unable to make a telling contribution. His influence on proceedings dropped as the U’s got a foothold in the contest. 6

Advertising

Fejiri Okenabirhie - Worked hard early on and looked impressive in flashes as he pulled out wide and helped Town carry the ball forward down the flanks. He put in some decent crosses but needs to be the one between the posts. Tired badly after the break. 6

Subs:

Daniel Udoh (Okenabirhie, 76) - Was unable to get into it this time. 6

Ryan Giles (Edwards, 85) - n/a

Brad Walker (Goss, 90+2) - n/a

Subs not used: Murphy, Beckles, John-Lewis, Cummings.