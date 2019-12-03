Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts delighted by Daniel Udoh return

Shrewsbury's summer signing from AFC Telford returned from a knee injury in style to set up both late goals against Mansfield in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Udoh, who missed more than a month of football with the knock, is likely to continue his rehabilitation by featuring in tonight EFL Trophy knockout tie against Manchester City's under-21s.

"The Accrington goal and the run on Saturday is Daniel Udoh. That's what you're seeing exactly there," said Ricketts of Udoh, who has started just four games this season.

"he brings enthusiasm to run and chase lost causes and he's a handful, he's strong and quick.

"He gives everything for not just himself and the team.

"It's a big jump coming from part-time to full-time. He's had a few niggles this year and has been in and out with fitness and training but you can never question his attitude and desire.

"Even when he's injured he works extremely hard to get back in and I was delighted for him to come on and make the impact."

Midfielder Sean Goss is another Town man likely to step up his return to action with minutes against City's talented youngsters in tonight's 7.30pm Montgomery Waters Meadow kick-off.

Goss, who also missed a few weeks' action with a knee problem, caught the eye with his half hour run-out against the Stags.

"I'm definitely glad to have them back. (They have) enthusiasm and work rate and ability," Ricketts added.

"Gossy has that ability but his running power good, tackling and picking up second balls.

"Dan Udoh is someone who you don't want to play against. As soon as that ball bounces you know he's going to give the centre-halves a real hard time.

"He gets his body in, he's strong, quick, I actually thought he was going to score (for the first goal) that went back to Josh Laurent. I thought he rolled his man really well.

"And for the second he broke away, knocked it past the guy and then had the awareness to pick out Brad (Walker) as well, I thought he was outstanding."