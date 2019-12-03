Oliver Norburn has FA Cup red card rescinded

The Shrewsbury Town FC midfielder was sent off during the FA Cup win over Mansfield Town FC last weekend.

Sam Ricketts included Norburn in a strong-looking team to take in Manchester City U21's in the knockout stages.

Norburn was sent off by referee Andy Haines after an incident near the halfway line against the Stags.

Replays show the captain appear to kick the ball in the direction of a prone Mansfield player’s head from close range, barely fractions of a second after the official had blown his whistle for a foul.

Ricketts said: “First and foremost I need to look back to whether it should or shouldn’t be (a red).”

“Nobody wants to get sent off, but Ollie’s a fantastic player and a fantastic character. As a person, he’s excellent."