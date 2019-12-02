Tear jerker for Shrewsbury Town goal hero Josh Laurent after netting in front of young daughter

The FA Cup specialist made it four goals in five games and four goals in the competition as his 88th-minute strike helped Shrewsbury Town defeat Mansfield to book a place in the third round.

Laurent’s 18-month-old daughter India was in the crowd and the goalscorer was able to celebrate just in front of where his family were situated at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Town’s place in tonight’s third-round draw was confirmed when substitute Brad Walker added a second deep into injury time.

“It was an emotional one for me, my little daughter was in the crowd and it was the first time she’s seen me score,” Laurent said.

“It’s getting better and better for me each week. You think the feeling won’t get better and then it does.

“It’s a bit cold for her normally and she has a nap at that time, I was surprised to see her but a nice surprise.

“I don’t think she knew what was going on mind you, but I did! There was a hint of she might’ve come but I didn’t know.

“It was a very special day for me, I had to hold my tears back. My parents have seen me score plenty now but to see my little girl there was something you can’t really explain.”

Asked for his dream third-round tie, the Tottenham fan replied: “Man United away, that’d be my choice.

“It was Spurs but they’ve picked up a few results now so we’ll try Man United away!

“I think a few of the lads have said Old Trafford. I just think everyone fancies it, it’s just the big one, Theatre of Dreams, big ground, a lot of reputations and something we’d all look forward to.

“Scotty Golbourne did say he’d rather maybe someone similar to us at home to go further in the competition. We all said that’s not a bad idea.

“But I’d back us at Old Trafford away as well.”

Shrewsbury will be ball number 47 in tonight’s draw, which is live on BBC2 from 7pm.