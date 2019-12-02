Shrewsbury Town handed Bristol City trip in FA Cup

Town’s prize for winning last weekend’s second round tie at Mansfield is a trip to Ashton Gate, a ground where their last win came in 1961.

Bristol City currently sit sixth in the second tier and are targeting promotion to the Premier League under Lee Johnson.

The tie, scheduled to take place over the first weekend of January, will be the first time they have hosted Shrewsbury since a 1-1 draw in League One in September, 2013.

Wolves will host Manchester United in the cup for the second season running after the draw threw up a repeat of last year’s quarter-final, which the Molineux men won 2-0. Stoke visit Brentford in an all-Championship clash.