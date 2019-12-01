Shrewsbury Town consider appealing Ollie Norburn ban after red card, reveals Sam Ricketts

Norburn was dismissed an hour into Town's 2-0 FA Cup second round victory over Mansfield with the score locked at 0-0.

He will likely be hit with a three-match ban, which Ricketts believes crosses all competitions – though not thought to include the EFL Trophy, which Town play in on Tuesday.

But Shrewsbury will review the footage of the incident before deciding whether to lodge another appeal to the Football Association's disciplinary panel after they successfully overturned a charge of violent conduct against defender Aaron Pierre last week.

Norburn was sent off by referee Andy Haines after an incident near the halfway line against the Stags. Replays show the captain appear to kick the ball in the direction of a prone Mansfield player's head from close range, barely fractions of a second after the official had blew his whistle for a foul.

Asked about the ban Ricketts said: "I don't know, we'll have to check, but I'm led to believe it crosses all competitions for what he's been given a straight red for.

"But first and foremost I need to look back to whether it should or shouldn't be."

The boss added: "Nobody wants to get sent off but Ollie's a fantastic player and a fantastic character.

"As a person he's excellent. He's a driving force in that dressing room and training ground on a matchday.

"I think he's an outstanding person and player as well."