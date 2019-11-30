Shrewsbury Town ace Aaron Pierre cleared of FA charge

The 26-year-old will face no further action after an independent regulatory commission found the charge not proven.

Boss Sam Ricketts said: "I would like to thank the FA for taking the time to look at our comments and come up with the correct decision.

"It was clear when looking at the whole incident that Aaron was trying to calm the situation down and play the role of peacemaker.

"We can now prepare for the Mansfield Town game with Aaron available for selection."

Pierre was charged after an incident not seen by the match officials but caught on video in their game with Bristol Rovers last Saturday.

Town and Rovers face separate charges that they 'failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour'.