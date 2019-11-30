Sam Ricketts pleads with TV chiefs after Shrewsbury's FA Cup win over Mansfield

Late goals from in-form FA Cup specialist Josh Laurent and Brad Walker against Mansfield sealed Shrewsbury's place in round three for a fifth time in 10 years.

Town had captain Ollie Norburn dismissed on the hour for his part in a flashpoint after a Mansfield player was brought to the ground.

But Ricketts' side grabbed the initiative and were clearly the better side, deservedly going on to win.

And after last season's run to a fourth round replay at Wolves was ignored by television chiefs, Ricketts wants Town to be in the TV spotlight in January regardless of who they are drawn against on Monday.

"We'll have to wait and see the draw," Ricketts said. "The lads are speaking about it in there.

"The lads are asking 'who do you want?' and you get the Liverpools, Man Uniteds and Chelseas.

"Then there's a couple of lads saying they wouldn't mind another tie we can go on in and get through.

"It's the excitement of the FA Cup. Myself, the players and all the supporters will be watching the draw to see where we end up."

Advertising

Town have already pocketed £90,000 in prize money for winning through rounds one and two, with £135,000 on the line for third round winners.

Last season's run to the fourth-round replay at Wolves was worth £225,500 in prize money alone.

Broadcast fees due to appearing on live television are worth significantly extra to clubs.

The boss added: "For a club like ours who are fantastically well run and self-sustained the FA Cup runs are the way to spend a little bit more without putting the club at risk.

Advertising

"It's really important. What I do ask for in the next round, it doesn't matter who we get, but can it be on TV so we get a little bit more revenue?"

Ricketts thought his side played some of their best football this season after going to 10 men on the hour.

Laurent made it four goals in five games before Daniel Udoh came from the bench to create for fellow sub Walker in added time.

"I'm obviously delighted to get through," the boss continued. "We were good in the first half, there was a lot of good stuff, but we couldn't get the final shot from really good situations.

"Once we went down to 10 men in the second half I thought we were outstanding, probably the best we played in the game and arguably all season with the ball.

"Considering we had a man down we pinned them in their half with really good patterns of play and patience out of possession.

"Even with 10 men we could've scored three or four and eventually got the two."

Ricketts admitted he had not seen back footage of Norburn's dismissal after Aaron Pierre had initially gone into a challenge with a Mansfield player.

Thought goalscorer Laurent admitted afterwards that captain Norburn will learn from the incident.

"I've not seen it back. I was trying to make a sub. The fourth official is telling the referee and holding the ball up and then play goes on," said Ricketts.

"We didn't win the first contact and then I saw a player of theirs go down and hold his head, I asked Norbs and he said he did nothing wrong.

"I'm disappointed. There was a tackle in the first half their player made and the player came out and said 'sorry you didn't touch me at all I was rolling around trying to get you in trouble'.

"In the second half Jacob Mellis goes down holding his shin, I'm disappointed seeing things like that."