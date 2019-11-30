FA Cup: Shrewsbury 2-0 Mansfield – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Midfielders Josh Laurent and Brad Walker netted to book Sam Ricketts' side's passage as Town got back to winning ways with another clean sheet.

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the performances as everybody connected with the club looks forward to Monday's third-round draw.

Max O'Leary - Back in the team and back among the clean sheets. Joe Murphy paid for his error against Bristol Rovers by coming out for the Bristol City loanee and O’Leary could scarcely have asked for an easer afternoon. One routine stop from Andy Cooke’s header and handled crosses well. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams - Played a crucial part in the back three that kept its 11th clean sheet of the season. All three defenders impressed but Williams made the telling contribution – ‘as good as a goal’ – according to Ricketts by blocking Cooke’s close-range finish. Powerful display. 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Like O’Leary, Ebanks-Landell returned having been rested through precautionary reasons the previous Saturday and had another solid afternoon. Seems to have the natural ability to position himself in the key places to clear lines. Commands calm in the backline. 7

Aaron Pierre - A little loose with a couple of his passes but still another extremely impressive display. The manner in which he surges forward to get Town going is contagious and hugely effective. Donald Love should have scored from his fine cut-back. Did his defensive duties well. 7

Donald Love - A mixed day that could have brought so much more for the right wing-back. Guilty of missing the game’s best chance at 0-0 as he side-footed wide from Pierre’s low cross. Put in a fine delivery that Dave Edwards almost converted early on but should have squared for a Jason Cummings tap-in. 6

Josh Laurent - What a transition in confidence for Shrewsbury’s man of the moment. Either before scoring the game’s crucial first goal he was the standout performer with storming runs from deep. Impressed with his will to win the ball back. Becoming a top player. 8

Advertising

Ollie Norburn - One of Town’s standout players in a first half where Town were playing some neat stuff. But will be left frustrated at a very harsh red card that brings him down a mark. Pressed well early on and used the ball well both long and short, could’ve had an assist. 5

Dave Edwards - Used as the most advanced in a midfield trio in the 3-5-2 behind two centre-forwards and it worked well, especially in the first half. Edwards might have netted early and got into some good positions, winning the ball back high. Decent use of the ball throughout. 7

Scott Golbourne - Quietly efficient again. Seems to be allowing himself further forward into some more advanced positions and is always reliable defending. Some forward passes were off-radar but that aside Golbourne looked after the ball well. 6

Jason Cummings - Just needs one to drop his way in front of goal at the moment to get in the rhythm again. A couple of efforts on goal from distance but nothing clear-cut in the box, although should have had a tap-in but for Love’s poor pass across the box in the first half. 6

Advertising

Fejiri Okenabirhie - His first start in a game that wasn’t in the EFL Trophy since Lincoln on October 18 and really put in the hard yards, albeit with little joy in front of goal. Found himself deep regularly trying to get involved and did hold the ball up well for his side. 7

Substitutes:

Sean Goss (Cummings, 62) - Some good use of the ball late on. Sent a decent late chance over. 6

Daniel Udoh (Okenabirhie, 86) - Brilliant cameo. Assisted both goals and showed what he is all about. 7

Brad Walker (Edwards, 86) - Will be delighted to have got on the scoresheet with his second Town goal. Started and finished the move. 7

Subs not used: Murphy (gk), Beckles, Giles, John-Lewis.